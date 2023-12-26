





Olivia Dunne, known as “Livvy” to her legions of fans, was in attendance at the game between the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings at the Prudential Center on Saturday, which the Devils went on to rally for a 3–2 win. But don’t ask her how it happened, because the 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie was in the dark, so to speak, when it comes to the ins and outs of professional hockey.

Over on her TikTok account, which boasts nearly 8 million followers, Dunne posted a video of herself at the game looking somewhat confused. “What the puck us going on,” she captioned the short clip, overlaid with the text: “Just a baseball girlie trying to understand hockey.”

Essentially, the long and the short of it is that hockey players need to hit the puck into the opposing team’s net. But of course, there are penalties, offsides, and other assorted rules that might make the game a bit more complicated for a novice to understand.

As far as Dunne being a “baseball girlie,” that’s no doubt in reference to her current boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 draft pick Paul Skenes. Prior to joining the Pirates organization, Skenes played college baseball for the LSU Tigers, where Dunne is a member of the women’s gymnastics team.

Skenes confirmed he was dating Dunne during an interview with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette back in August. As a star pitcher, Skenes explained that he and Dunne bonded over their shared celebrity status at LSU.

“It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere,” he admitted. “If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something—picture, autograph, whatever.”

It’s unclear whether Skenes accompanied her to the NHL game, but presumably they enjoyed a bit more anonymity in New Jersey.





