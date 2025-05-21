MANCHESTER, England — Omar Marmoush’s stunning long-range strike upstaged Kevin De Bruyne on the Manchester City great’s Etihad farewell.

Marmoush let fly from around 30 yards (meters) to put City ahead in its 3-1 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The victory moved Pep Guardiola’s team up to third in the standings and left Champions League qualification in its own hands heading into the last round of the season.

“It’s really important. To be in the Champions League after what happened (this season) will be really nice,” the City manager said.

De Bruyne was making his final home appearance for City before leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

More Sports from NBC News

After a trophy-laden 10 years, the Belgium international was greeted with a huge banner declaring him “King Kev” and given a standing ovation when he was substituted off in the second half.

But it was Marmoush’s goal after 14 minutes that lit up the match as his dipping shot clipped the post before crashing into the top corner.

It was the type of goal that De Bruyne would have been proud of in a career that has seen him score numerous spectacular strikes of his own.

De Bruyne missed a glorious chance to cap his farewell with a goal when he missed an open net from close range, shooting against the bar.

“Terrible, terrible,” De Bruyne said of his miss. “There’s no excuses. My son is going to be very tough on me today.”

Bernardo Silva doubled City’s lead in the 38th and substitute Nico Gonzalez added a third in the 89th. Deniel Jebbison pulled one back for Bournemouth in added time in a game that saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

The win saw City bounce back from its FA Cup final loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. It also means City needs a point in its final game against Fulham on Sunday to all but guarantee Champions League soccer next season, given its superior goal difference to top-five rivals Chelsea and Aston Villa.

After ending the season trophyless for the first time in eight years, City can at least secure the consolation of a place in European club soccer’s top competition.

The loss, however, ended Bournemouth’s slim hopes of qualifying for Europe.