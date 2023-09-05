Since the Moon appears smaller than the Sun during an annular solar eclipse, the Sun peeks out from … [+] around the Moon. NASA/Bill Dunford

If you’ve been reading my page lately you’ll know that a very special kind of solar eclipse is just days away from being visible in North America—and you don’t have much time left to make a plan.

Announcing its plans to broadcast the event live from two locations in the U.S., NASA has released a short trailer on YouTube to publicize what is arguably the most spectacular and dramatic event in the sky for all of 2023.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, a “ring of fire”—popular slang for an annular solar eclipse—will travel from the Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico in Texas.

While only those inside a 125 miles wide path will see the “ring” around the New Moon, everyone else in North America (as well as Central and South America) will see a partial solar eclipse of varying degree.

When NASA Will Broadcast The ‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse

Lasting 57 seconds, the video—published on NASA’s YouTube channel—puts a “Ring Of Fire” banner front and center, while also inviting the viewer to “Join NASA as we take you across the path.”

The video also advertises NASA’s basic eclipse page and the eclipse maps the space agency previously published in July (though arguably much more useful maps are available here, here and here).

The point of the video is to advertise the fact that NASA TV will broadcast live coverage on Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. EDT (1530-1715 UTC) on NASA TV, NASA.gov, the NASA app and YouTube.

The “ring of fire is also set to be broadcast live by Timeanddate.com, Lowell Observatory, Exploratorium and Slooh.

‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse Explained

A “ring of fire” occurs when the moon appears smaller in the sky than the sun, so doesn’t block all of its light. It occurs because the moon is at its most distant point from Earth at the time of the eclipse, so it appears smaller in the sky.

As the New Moon covers the sun’s center, its outer edges will form an annulus—a “ring of fire”—though only 91% of the sun will be blocked. Only those in the path will see a perfect circle for a few minutes.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.