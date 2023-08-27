





Daytona International Speedway was the site of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, where things got scary fast during the closing stretch of the race.

With five laps to go, Ford driver Ryan Preece lost control of his No. 41 vehicle and slid sideways into the infield before flipping several times. His car eventually came to a rest upside down, where Preece miraculously crawled out of the car and walked away from the scary wreck.

Preece was then attended to by medical personnel on site. There is no indication if Preece suffered any injuries as a result of the crash, but overall, he appears to have dodged a major bullet considering how many times his car flipped. Preece was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, NASCAR announced following the race.

Here’s a clip of Preece’s crash on Saturday night, in which he somehow avoided complete catastrophe.

Ryan Preece FLIPS down the backstretch! He climbs out of the car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/2R0GbpFLj1 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 27, 2023







