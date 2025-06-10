



Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on June 9 he is removing the entire independent committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on vaccine usage, claiming members had too many outside conflicts.

KFF Health News’ Céline Gounder joined CBS Evening News to discuss what this means for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, known as ACIP.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF—an independent source of health policy research, polling, and journalism. Learn more about KFF.

