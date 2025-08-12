South Park Season 27 Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Where to Watch



Fans of the long-running animated series South Park will need to wait another week for the next episode. The show’s official Paramount+ page confirms that the series will return later in August.

South Park Season 27 Episode 3 will debut on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 on Comedy Central. The episode will be available for next-day streaming on Paramount+ starting Thursday, August 21, 2025.



South Park Season 27: Where to Watch Live?



The new episode can be watched live on Comedy Central through a cable subscription. Viewers without cable can stream it live via services such as fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV.

Also Read: Battlefield 6 Beta Weekend 1 End Time: What will happen on August 18? Here’s Weekend 2 dates, timings, maps, game modes



South Park Season 27: How to Stream Without Cable?



Live TV streaming services provide an alternative for viewers without cable. DIRECTV offers subscription plans starting at $49.99 per month, along with a five-day free trial. Eligible users can try fuboTV, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, and YouTube TV for free before committing.

Live Events

South Park Season 27: How to Watch on Paramount+?



New episodes of South Park are available for next-day streaming on Paramount+. Paramount+ Premium costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year and includes Showtime and a CBS live stream.Paramount+ Essential costs $7.99 per month. Both tiers offer a seven-day free trial for new users. Paramount+ Premium can also be added to Prime Video or Hulu for $12.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial through Amazon.

South Park Season 27 Recent Schedule Changes



Season 27’s release schedule has seen delays. The season premiere was postponed by three weeks due to a $1.5 billion streaming deal between Paramount and creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The season eventually began on July 23, 2025. Episode 2 was delayed and aired on August 6, 2025.Also Read: Why does JD Vance want Elon Musk to return to White House, work with Donald Trump? Here’s what US vice president said in new interview



South Park Season 27 Streaming Platform Shift



South Park is no longer available on HBO Max. All 27 seasons have moved exclusively to Paramount+ following the streaming agreement.

What’s Next for South Park Season 27



With Episode 3 arriving on August 20, fans can expect the rest of the season to follow its usual weekly release schedule unless further delays occur.

FAQs

When does South Park Season 27 Episode 3 air?

South Park Season 27 Episode 3 airs August 20, 2025, on Comedy Central, with next-day streaming on Paramount+ starting August 21.

How can I watch South Park without cable?

You can watch South Park through streaming services like fuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV, many of which offer free trials.

