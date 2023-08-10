SpaceX plans to launch 22 more of its Starlink internet satellites tonight (Aug. 10), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 9:55 p.m. EDT (0155 GMT on Aug. 11).

Watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly via the company. Coverage will begin about five minutes before launch.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches for a then-record 15th time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center pad 39A on Dec. 17, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will come back to Earth, landing at sea on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions about 8.5 minutes after launch.

It will be the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage, meanwhile, will continue hauling the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit, where they will be deployed about 65 minutes after liftoff.

Tonight’s launch is part of a very busy day in spaceflight. This morning, Virgin Galactic launched its second-ever commercial mission, sending three private passengers — including the first mother-daughter duo and the first former Olympian — to suborbital space.

And at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) this evening, Russia plans to launch the Luna 25 lander, its first moon mission since 1976. You can watch the Luna 25 liftoff here on Space.com, courtesy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.