Bates Motel is an American psychological horror drama TV series centered around the life of Norman Bates. In season 1, Norma (Norman’s mother) and Norman buy his father’s motel after he dies. One night, the former owner of the motel breaks in and rapes Norma. Norman attacks the man, and Norma stabs him to death. They decide to keep this incident a secret and not report it to the police. The mother and son dispose of the body. However, matters get complicated when Norman keeps the man’s belt with him.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Bates Motel Season 1 via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.

Is Bates Motel Season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Bates Motel Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Bates Motel is said to be the contemporary prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. While it might have rightfully scared quite a few of the viewers, the first season heaped praise from the critics.

The series is directed by Tucker Gates, Ed Bianchi, Phil Abraham, Nestor Carbonell, Tim Southam, Sarah Boyd, Roxann Dawson, Christopher Nelson, Olatunde Osunsanmi, and S.J. Clarkson. Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore play the two main characters, Norma Bates and Norman Bates.

Watch Bates Motel Season 1 streaming via Amazon Prime Video

You can watch the film via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Bates Motel’s synopsis is as follows:

“A contemporary prequel to the 1960 film Psycho, depicting the lives of Norman Bates and his mother Norma prior to the events portrayed in Hitchcock’s film, albeit in a different fictional town and in a modern setting. The series begins after the death of Norma’s husband, when she purchases a motel located in a coastal Oregon town so she and Norman can start a new life.”

Note: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.