Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is about a girl from Ambala, Kavya Pratap Singh, who is about to get married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she meets Humpty Sharma, a carefree man, and falls in love with him.

Is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video & Netflix. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is a 2014 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy film written and directed by newcomer Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film became a box office success. A quasi-sequel titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released in 2017.

It stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and debutante Sidharth Shukla.

Watch Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania streaming via Amazon Prime Video

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

You can watch the film via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Watch Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania streaming via Netflix

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is available to watch on Netflix.

You can watch via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$22.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above, though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania synopsis is as follows:

“A girl from Ambala, Kavya Pratap Singh, is about to be married. When she visits Delhi to shop for her ‘dhai lakh ka Ghagra’ (wedding dress worth Rs. 2.5 Lakh), she meets Humpty Sharma, a carefree Delhiite, and falls in love with him.”

