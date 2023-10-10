Want to know where to watch and stream The Expanse season 4 online? You have come to the right place. The first three seasons of The Expanse originally aired on Syfy. However, from season 4, the series found a new home on Amazon Prime Video. All 10 episodes were made available to stream on December 12, 2019.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Expanse season 4 via streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.

Is The Expanse season 4 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, The Expanse season 4 is available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby from the namesake book series by James S. A. Corey (the joint pen name used by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), The Expanse is a science fiction series. In season 4, the Rocinante and its crew venture beyond the Ring Gate and end up on an exoplanet named Ilus. The discovery of the new worlds leads humanity to wonder whether they should terraform Mars. Holden turns on an ancient structure with disastrous consequences.

The cast for season 4 includes Steven Strait as James Holden, Cas Anvar as Alex Kamal, Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata, Wes Chatham as Amos Burton, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala, Cara Gee as Camina Drummer, Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper, Keon Alexander as Marco Inaros, Jasai Chase Owens as Filip Inaros, Nadine Nicole as Clarissa Mao, and more.

Watch The Expanse season 4 streaming via Amazon Prime Video

The Expanse season 4 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Launched on Sept. 7, 2006, Amazon Prime Video, or simply Prime Video, is a subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming and rental service offering access to titles developed by Amazon Studios and its affiliates, including MGM Holdings, or licensed by Amazon.

You can watch via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

The Expanse season 4’s synopsis is as follows:

“The Expanse begins a new chapter with the crew of the Rocinante on a mission to explore worlds beyond the Ring Gate, the first of which is Ilus. Humanity has been given access to thousands of Earth-like planets which has created a land rush for natural resources and furthered tensions between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Early explorers on Ilus don’t understand this world and the dangers that loom.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.