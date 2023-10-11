Overtake! Season 1 is an original Japanese anime written by Ayumi Sekine. Animated by Troyca, the series focuses on the world of the F4 Japanese Championship and a young high schooler named Haruka Asahina who dreams of making it as a racer. When a freelance photographer by the name of Koya Madoka stumbles upon Asahina, he gets drawn to the world of racing and vows to help Asahina achieve his goals. You can now stream the opening season of this riveting anime online.

The first season in the Overtake! series premiered on October 1, 2023, releasing its pilot episode that day. The story revolves around Haruka Asahina, who dreams of becoming a celebrated F4 racer. Koya Madoka, a freelance photographer, visits Fuji International Speedway to work on a story after facing dejection in his life. There, he meets Asahina and instantly takes a liking to the sport. Enthralled by the heart-throbbing atmosphere of racing, Madoka starts aiding Asahina in his pursuit to reach the pinnacle of F4.

The cast of Overtake! Season 1 includes Anan Furuya and Katsuyuki Konishi, who portray Haruka Asahina and Koya Madoka, respectively. The additional cast includes Tasuku Hatanaka, Kengo Kawanishi, Taku Yashiro, and Reina Ueda.

Watch Overtake! Season 1 streaming via Crunchyroll

Overtake! Season 1 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Previously known as Funimation Productions, the 1994-founded streaming platform is a popular destination for all anime lovers, harboring celebrated titles like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and more.

You can watch via Crunchyroll by following these steps:

Go to CrunchyRoll.com Choose your payment plan: $7.99 per month (Fan)

$9.99 per month (Mega Fan)

$14.99 per month (Ultimate Fan) Enter your personal information and select ‘Create Account’

The Crunchyroll Fan plan lets users stream the service’s entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga.

The Mega Fan plan offers the same service but also lets users stream on up to four devices at a time, allows offline viewing, and also provides a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchroll Store every 3 months.

The Ultimate Fan plan offers all of the above on up to six devices at once, $25 off Crunchroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscribing.

Overtake! Season 1’s synopsis is as follows:

“Haruka Asahina is a high school teen racing in Formula 4. He crosses paths with a washed-up photographer, Kōya Madoka, who decides to help Haruka realize his dream and reach the podium. The heat is on, and competition is fierce. Racing for the family-run Komaki Motors team means Haruka must push the car, and himself, to the limits to catch the attention of top teams. Buckle up, it’s time to race!“

