Love, Victor Season 3 is a romance comedy-drama series available to watch and stream online. In the third installment, Victor has a lot on his plate. He has to make a big career as well as relationship decisions. The Creekwood High student is set to graduate high school and to have a clear picture about his future, he sets off on a journey of self-discovery.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Love, Victor Season 3 via streaming services such as Disney Plus and Hulu.

Is Love, Victor Season 3 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Love, Victor Season 3 is available to watch via streaming on Disney Plus & Hulu.

Consisting of 8 episodes, the third season of the teen comedy-drama features Victor, a high school student at Creekwood High. He came out of the closet in Season 1, faced the aftermath in the second installment, and now is on a journey of self-discovery.

The cast includes:

Michael Cimino as Victor Salazar

Rachel Hilson as Mia Brooks

Anthony Turpel as Felix

Bebe Wood as Lake Meriwether

Mason Gooding as Andrew

George Sear as Benji

Isabella Ferreira as Pilar Salazar

Mateo Fernandez as Adrian Salazar

Anthony Keyvan as Rahim

Ava Capri as Lucy

James Martinez as Armando Salazar

Ana Ortiz as Isabel Salazar

Watch Love, Victor Season 3 streaming via Disney Plus

Love, Victor Season 3 is available to watch on Disney Plus.

You can watch via Disney Plus by following these steps:

Visit DisneyPlus.com Select ‘Sign Up Now’ Enter your email and password Select a subscription plan $7.99 per month (Basic)

$10.99 per month or $109.99 per year (Premium) Enter your payment information

The Disney Plus Basic plans allows users to stream the service’s content with ads, while the Premium plan lets users stream with no ads and download content to supported devices. There are also a variety of bundle packages, scaling from Bundle Duo Basic which pairs Disney Plus with Hulu for $9.99 per month, to the Disney Bundle Trio Premium for $19.99 per month which bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

Watch Love, Victor Season 3 streaming via Hulu

Love, Victor Season 3 is available to watch on Hulu.

You can watch the show via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Love, Victor Season 3’s synopsis is as follows:

“This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.