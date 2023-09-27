Harley Quinn Season 1 is an adult animated superhero series based on the DC character of the same name. It follows Harley Quinn as she sets out to make her name in Gotham City’s criminal underworld after breaking up with Joker. This television series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Season 1 originally aired from November 29, 2019, to February 21, 2020, and consists of thirteen episodes.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Harley Quinn Season 1 via streaming services such as HBO Max.

Is Harley Quinn Season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Harley Quinn Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on HBO Max.

This animated series centers on Harley Quinn’s journey of self-discovery. After realizing that Joker never loved her, she breaks up with him and forms her own crew consisting of Poison Ivy, Clayface, Doctor Psycho, King Shark, and Sy Borgman to make her name in the criminal underworld.

Kaley Cuoco voices the lead character of Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn in this animated series. The other cast members include Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker, Ron Funches as Prince Nanaue aka King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, and more.

Watch Harley Quinn Season 1 streaming via HBO Max

Harley Quinn Season 1 is available to watch on HBO Max. HBO Max is one of the up-and-coming streaming platforms that will allow you to stream your favorite titles like Game of Thrones.

You can watch via Max, formerly known as HBO Max, by following these steps:

Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe Click ‘Sign Up Now’ Choose your plan: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free) Enter your personal information and password Select ‘Create Account’

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials, allows streaming on two devices at once at Full HD, and allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with providing Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

Harley Quinn Season 1 synopsis is as follows:

“Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this half-hour adult animated action-comedy series. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.