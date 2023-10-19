Tropic Thunder is a 2008 satirical action comedy film about a group of actors making a Vietnam War film, who are forced to rely on their acting skills to survive the real action and danger.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Tropic Thunder via streaming services such as Hulu & AMC Plus.

Is Tropic Thunder available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Tropic Thunder is available to watch via streaming on Hulu & AMC Plus.

The main cast includes Ben Stiller as Tugg Speedman, Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazarus, Jack Black as Jeff Portnoy, Jay Baruchel as Kevin Sandusky, and Brandon T. Jackson as Alpa Chino. Other notable cast members in the film are Tom Cruise as Les Grossman, Steve Coogan as Damien Cockburn, and Nick Nolte as Four Leaf Tayback.

Watch Tropic Thunder streaming via Hulu

Tropic Thunder is available to watch on Hulu. The streaming service is available on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, mobile devices, and web browsers.

You can watch the movie via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Watch Tropic Thunder streaming via AMC Plus

Tropic Thunder is also available to watch on AMC Plus. AMC Plus Originals include popular shows like Interview with the Vampire, Killing Eve, The Walking Dead Universe: Tales from the Walking Dead, Gangs of London, and A Discovery of Witches.

You can watch the movie via AMC Plus by following these steps:

Go to AMCPlus.com Create a username and password Choose your plan: $8.99 per month

$83.88 per year

Users can also subscribe to AMC Plus as a channel via Amazon Prime Video if they are current subscribers to Amazon’s service.

The Tropic Thunder synopsis is as follows:

“Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. lead an ensemble cast in ‘Tropic Thunder,’ an action comedy about a group of self-absorbed actors who set out to make the most expensive war film. After ballooning costs force the studio to cancel the movie, the frustrated director refuses to stop shooting, leading his cast into the jungles of Southeast Asia, where they encounter real bad guys.“

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.