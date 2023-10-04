If you’re wondering how to watch My Hero Academia Season 5 online, you’ve come to the right place. The fifth season follows Izuku Midoriya and his classmates as they continue their Hero Work-Studies and face off against the Meta Liberation Army, a group of villains who want to destroy the hero system. The season also features the Joint Training Battle, where Class 1-A and Class 1-B compete against each other in a series of training exercises.

Here’s how you can watch and stream My Hero Academia Season 5 via streaming services such as Hulu & Crunchyroll.

Is My Hero Academia Season 5 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, My Hero Academia Season 5 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu & Crunchyroll.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is about Izuku Midoriya and his classmates continuing their training and facing new challenges, including the Meta Liberation Army and the Joint Training Battle.

The main cast of My Hero Academia Season 5 includes Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka, Kenta Miyake as Toshinori Yagi (All Might), Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Iida, Yuuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Aoi Yuuki as Tsuyu Asui, Junichi Suwabe as Shouta Aizawa, and Jiro Saito as Eijiro Kirishima.

Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 streaming via Hulu

My Hero Academia Season 5 is available to watch on Hulu. Hulu is a popular streaming service because it offers a wide variety of content at a relatively affordable price. It is also one of the few streaming services that offers next-day streaming of current season TV shows from major networks.

You can watch via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 streaming via Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia Season 5 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. To watch My Hero Academia Season 5 on Crunchyroll, you can subscribe to either the premium or premium+ plan. Once you are subscribed, you can search for the show and start watching immediately.

You can watch via Crunchyroll by following these steps:

Go to CrunchyRoll.com Choose your payment plan: $7.99 per month (Fan)

$9.99 per month (Mega Fan)

$14.99 per month (Ultimate Fan) Enter your personal information and select ‘Create Account’

The Crunchyroll Fan plan lets users stream the service’s entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga.

The Mega Fan plan offers the same service but also lets users stream on up to four devices at a time, allows offline viewing, and also provides a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchroll Store every 3 months.

The Ultimate Fan plan offers all of the above on up to six devices at once, $25 off Crunchroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscribing.

My Hero Academia Season 5 synopsis is as follows:

“In a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered Quirk, Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that won’t stop him from enrolling in a prestigious hero academy. Now, he’ll get his first taste of brutal rivalry from other schools as he braves the cutthroat, no-holds-barred provisional license exam.“

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.