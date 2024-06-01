is a Japanese animated manga series that combines action, drama, and adventure elements. The storyline is set in Stern Bild City, where superheroes compete on Hero TV to earn points and ultimately claim the title of King of Heroes. The anime introduces a new superhero duo: the seasoned hero Wild Tiger and the rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.

Here's how you can watch and stream Tiger & Bunny Season 1 via streaming services such as Hulu, Peacock, and Netflix.

Is Tiger & Bunny Season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Tiger & Bunny Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu, Peacock, and Netflix.

In the first season, chaos ensues in the city due to a gigantic stone statue, but Kotetsu and Barnaby find it difficult to work together. Karina Lyle, a girl who loves singing in front of others, is compelled to play the role of Blue Rose, a celebrity with ice powers, on HERO TV. Barnaby rescues Kaede, and Kotetsu, motivated by a NEXT called Legend, convinces a young boy to utilize his powers for the greater good. They join forces to prevent a disaster at an ice rink where people are trapped inside.

The cast of Tiger & Bunny includes Barnaby Brooks Jr., Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, Keith Goodman, Karina Lyle, Huang Pao-Lin, and Ivan Karelin.

Watch Tiger & Bunny Season 1 streaming via Hulu

Tiger & Bunny Season 1 is available to watch on Hulu. It is a streaming service owned by the Walt Disney Company, offers a wide range of live and on-demand entertainment through its premium platform.

You can watch via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$17.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Watch Tiger & Bunny Season 1 streaming via Peacock

Tiger & Bunny Season 1 is available to watch on Peacock. It provides diverse entertainment choices that are conveniently available on one platform. With its exclusive Originals featuring released movies from theaters, Peacock TV explores a vast collection of TV shows, including the latest releases.

You can watch via Peacock by following these steps:

Go to PeacockTV.com Click ‘Get Started’ Choose your payment plan $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (premium)

$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (premium plus Create your account Enter your payment details

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo Shows, along with 50 always-on channels. Premium Plus is the same plan but with no ads (save for limited exclusions), along with allowing users to download select titles and watch them offline and providing access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

Watch Tiger & Bunny Season 1 streaming via Netflix

Tiger & Bunny Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix. It was initially launched its groundbreaking DVD-by-mail rental service and has emerged as the leading video streaming platform.

You can watch via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$22.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above, though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Tiger & Bunny synopsis is as follows:

“In an alternate New York City protected by a band of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.”

