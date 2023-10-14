Superstore Season 1 is a hilarious series that follows a team of confused and clueless employees of a hypermarket. It first aired in 2015 and was created by Justin Spitzer. Get ready to be hooked to the light-hearted show that cleverly addresses relevant social issues.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Superstore Season 1 via streaming services such as Hulu & Peacock.

Is Superstore Season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Superstore Season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu & Peacock.

Superstore Season 1 is a story of an army of quirky salespeople who eventually become a family of coworkers. Whatever the day has in store for them, they face it with each other’s support. This superstore means different things to everyone. To some, it’s a means to bread and butter, whereas to someone else, it could be a serious career or a source of love and friendship. Watch the busy and chaotic lives of the superstore employees.

The series introduced an incredible cast of America Ferrera as Amelia ‘Amy’ Sosa, Ben Feldman as Jonah Simms, Lauren Ash as Dina Fox, Nico Santos as Mateo Fernando Aquino Liwanag, Colton Dunn as Garrett McNeil, Nichole Sakura as Cheyenne Thompson, Mark McKinney as Glenn Sturgis, and Kaliko Kauahi as Sandra Kaluiokalani.

Watch Superstore Season 1 streaming via Hulu

Superstore Season 1 is available to watch on Hulu. Subscribe to the streaming platform to enjoy the latest movies and TV shows trending widely.

You can watch the show via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

Watch Superstore Season 1 streaming via Peacock

Superstore Season 1 is available to watch on Peacock. Enjoy a plethora of movies and TV series from the comfort of your home simply by subscribing to the platform.

You can watch the show via Peacock by following these steps:

Go to PeacockTV.com Click ‘Get Started’ Choose your payment plan $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (premium)

$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (premium plus Create your account Enter your payment details

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo Shows, along with 50 always-on channels. Premium Plus is the same plan but with no ads (save for limited exclusions), along with giving users the opportunity to download select titles and watch them offline and providing access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

The Superstore Season 1 synopsis is as follows:

“A hilarious workplace comedy about a unique family of employees at a super-sized mega store. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless summer hires and the in-it-for-life managers, together they hilariously tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales and nap-worthy training sessions.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.