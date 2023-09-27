The Bold Type Season 4 brings Jane, Sutton, and Kat back as they ponder over major decisions, which could change their personal and professional lives. It is the fourth chapter in The Bold Type series, which is inspired by the life and career of a former editor-in-chief of a global magazine. The trio has come a long way since they started their career and this season brilliantly captures their growth.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Bold Type Season 4 via streaming services such as Hulu.

Is The Bold Type Season 4 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, The Bold Type Season 4 is available to watch via streaming on Hulu.

Season 4 of The Bold Type dives deep into the personal lives of the prime characters as they try to grapple with some major life-altering moments. It captures Jane’s experience post-surgery, Sutton’s complicated relationship with her fiance Richard, and Kat’s reflection on the company’s ethics after she discovers some disturbing information about RJ.

The star cast returns with Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady. They are supported by Melora Hardin as Jacqueline Carlyle, Peter Vack as Patrick Duchand, Sam Page as Richard Hunter, Stephen Conrad Moore as Oliver Grayson, Adam Capriolo as Andrew, Matt Ward as Alex, Dan Jeannotte as Ryan, and Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El-Amin.

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 streaming via Hulu

The Bold Type Season 4 is available to watch on Hulu. Subscribing to Hulu grants you access to the latest talk-of-the-town TV series and movies like The Kardashians, Only Murders In The Building, Rick and Morty, and more.

You can watch via Hulu by following these steps:

Go to Hulu.com/welcome Select ‘Start Your Free Trial’ Choose a plan: $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year (With Ads)

$14.99 per month (No Ads)

Hulu (With Ads) is the cheapest option, providing users access to Hulu’s streaming library with commercials. Hulu (No Ads) is the service’s premium option, providing access to its library without any advertisements. There are also several bundles available with Hulu that pair the service with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, along with Live TV plans that also include many live TV channels.

The Bold Type synopsis is as follows:

“A glimpse into the outrageous lives of Jane, Kat and Sutton, who are working at the nation’s top women’s magazine, Scarlet, while navigating their careers, identities and individual voices.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.