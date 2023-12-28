If you are curious about where to watch and stream Sniper: Ghost Shooter online, we’ve got you covered. The 2016 straight-to-video action film is the sixth entry in the Sniper series of films and serves as a direct sequel to the 2014 release Sniper: Legacy. The plot revolves around snipers Brandon Beckett and Richard Miller as they try to protect a gas pipeline in Europe from a group of extremists.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Sniper: Ghost Shooter via streaming services such as Netflix and Fubo.

Is Sniper: Ghost Shooter available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Sniper: Ghost Shooter is available to watch via streaming on Netflix and Fubo.

Sniper: Ghost Shooter tells the story of elite snipers Brandon Beckett and Richard Miller. After being sent to defend a Georgian gas pipeline from a group of extremists, they discover that the enemies have an elite sniper in their ranks as well. Moreover, that sniper seems to know their exact location, indicating a possible security breach and even a case of treason.

The cast includes Chad Michael Collins as Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett, and Billy Zane as Major Richard Miller. It also stars Dennis Haysbert as The Colonel, Nick Gomez as Miguel Cervantes, and Ravil Isyanov as Colonel Andrei Mashkov. Additionally, Stephanie Vogt stars as Robin Slater, Enoch Frost as Sergeant Joe Barnes, and Presciliana Esparolini as Gina Aungst. It also stars Dominic Mafham as Major Guy “Bullet Face” Bidwell, and Navid Neghaban as Robert Mothershed. Moreover, Naveed Choudry stars as Saajid, Vladimir Kolev as Colonel Sergei Babayev, and Velislav Pavlov as Ravshan Gazakov and more.

Watch Sniper: Ghost Shooter streaming via Netflix

Sniper: Ghost Shooter is available to watch on Netflix. Launched on January 16, 2007, through the internet, Netflix is the most-subscribed video-on-demand streaming service in the world, spanning across more than 190 countries.

You can watch the series via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$22.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads Plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above, though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The film can also be watched by subscribing to Fubo.

Sniper: Ghost Shooter’s synopsis is as follows:

“Elite snipers Brandon Beckett and Richard Miller are fighting extremists in the Middle East when the Colonel gives them a new mission: to protect a gas pipeline stretching from the Republic of Georgia to Western Europe from extremists eager to make a political statement. But when skirmishes with the enemy lead to U.S. snipers being killed by a ghost shooter who locks into their exact location, a security breach is suspected. Fingers are pointed and battle lines are drawn, all leading up to an explosive climax.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.