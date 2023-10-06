Dune (2021) is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. The plot follows the tale of Paul Atreides, a smart and gifted young man born into a tremendous destiny beyond his comprehension, who must journey to the most perilous planet in the universe to protect the future of his family and his people.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Dune via streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max.

Is Dune (2021) available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Dune is available to watch via streaming on Netflix and HBO Max.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the main cast includes:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen

Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet Kynes

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat

Zendaya as Chani

Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh

Watch Dune (2021) streaming via Netflix

Dune (2021) is available to watch on Netflix. In order to watch the movie, you can sign up via the Netflix app or its website. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, you can choose to change, downgrade, or cancel your subscription at any time.

You can watch via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows. However, it will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above, though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Watch Dune (2021) streaming via HBO Max

Dune (2021) is available to watch on HBO Max.

You can watch the show via Max, formerly known as HBO Max, by following these steps:

Go to HBOMax.com/subscribe Click ‘Sign Up Now’ Choose your plan: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (with ads)

$15.99 per month or $149.99 per year (ad-free)

$19.99 per month or $199.99 per year (ultimate ad-free) Enter your personal information and password Select ‘Create Account’

Max With Ads provides the service’s streaming library at a Full HD resolution, allowing users to stream on up to two supported devices at once. Max Ad-Free removes the service’s commercials and allows streaming on two devices at once in Full HD. It also allows for 30 downloads at a time to allow users to watch content offline. On the other hand, Max Ultimate Ad-Free allows users to stream on four devices at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution and provides Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads

Dune (2021)’s synopsis is as follows:

“A noble family becomes embroiled in a war for control over the galaxy’s most valuable asset while its heir becomes troubled by visions of a dark future.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.