We Have a Ghost is a supernatural adventure comedy, based on a 2017 short story named Ernest. The movie revolves around Kevin and his family, who become viral online after people discover that their house is haunted by a ghost named Ernest. However, Kevin’s collaboration with the ghost only leads them into trouble.

Is We Have a Ghost available to watch via streaming?

Yes, We Have a Ghost is available to watch via streaming on Netflix.

Kevin and his family turn out to be a social media sensation once they discover that a ghost named Ernest has been haunting their house. However, when Kevin joins hands with Ernest to delve more into the latter’s past, they end up becoming targets of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency).

Jahi Di’Allo Winston and David Harbour essay the lead roles of Kevin and Ernest, respectively. Other cast members include Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, Tig Notaro, Tom Bower, Sean Boyd, Nicholas X. Parsons, and more. Christopher Landon serves as the director of the movie.

Watch We Have a Ghost streaming via Netflix

We Have a Ghost is available to watch on Netflix. You can sign up on the service by creating your account, choosing a subscription plan that suits you best, making your payment and enjoy streaming the movie and a lot of other content on the platform.

You can watch via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows, though will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and watch on 2 supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free, while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

“After Kevin finds a ghost named Ernest haunting his new home, he becomes an overnight social media sensation. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of the latter’s past, they become targets of the CIA.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.