In the first season of Lip Sync Battle, A-list celebrities square off in a battle of lip-syncing mastery, Under the charismatic guidance of host LL Cool J and the witty commentary of Chrissy Teigen.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Lip Sync Battle Season 1 via streaming services such as Paramount Plus.

Season 1 of lip sync battle features unexpected song choices like Terry Crews channeling Queen Latifah’s U.N.I.T.Y. or Jimmy Fallon’s hilarious rendition of Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off, while Anna Kendrick rocks out with AC/DC.

Season 1 of Lip Sync Battle features A-list celebrities like The Rock, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, and Anne Hathaway, LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen join as Season 1 hosts, along with celebrities like Stephen Merchant and Michael Strahan.

Watch Lip Sync Battle Season 1 streaming via Paramount Plus

Lip Sync Battle Season 1 is available to watch on Paramount Plus. Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. Launched in March 2021, Paramount+ replaced CBS All Access and expanded its content library to include a broad range of TV shows, movies, and original programming.

You can watch via Paramount Plus by following these steps:

Go to ParamountPlus.com Select ‘Try It Free’ Choose your plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (Essential)

$11.99 per month or $199.99 per year (with SHOWTIME) Enter your personal information and create your account

The Paramount Plus Essential plan includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS, the UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited ads.

Furthermore, the Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan includes all of the above, removes the ads except in limited circumstances, and also includes SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports along with CBS live TV and college football. Nonetheless, you’re able to download shows to your mobile device.

Lip Sync Battle Season 1’s synopsis is as follows:

“Each episode features two A-list celebrities like you’ve never seen them before – syncing their hearts out in hysterically epic performances. Hosted by LL Cool J with colorful commentary by social media maven and supermodel co-host, Chrissy Teigen. The mic is off, the battle is on!”

