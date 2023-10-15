Survivor Season 44 is a long-running reality TV where contestants compete in various challenges and form alliances to outwit, outplay, and outlast each other on a remote island for a chance to win a cash prize.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Survivor Season 44 via streaming services such as Paramount Plus.

Is Survivor Season 44 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Survivor Season 44 is available to watch via streaming on Paramount Plus.

In this season, a diverse group of contestants are marooned on a remote island where they must navigate physical and social challenges to survive. They form alliances, strategize, and vote each other out one by one, with the ultimate goal of winning the title of Sole Survivor and a substantial cash prize. The season is filled with drama, alliances, and unexpected twists that keep viewers engaged as they watch the contestants’ journey unfold.

Jeff Probst continues to be the host of Survivor Season 44. He plays a crucial role in guiding the contestants through the challenges, tribal councils, and eliminations over the course of the season.

Watch Survivor Season 44 streaming via Paramount Plus

Survivor Season 44 is available to watch on Paramount Plus. It is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content from the Paramount Pictures library. Subscribers can access a diverse selection of entertainment content, including live sports and news, across various genres.

You can watch Survivor Season 44 via Paramount Plus by following these steps:

Go to ParamountPlus.com Select ‘Try It Free’ Choose your plan: $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (Essential)

$11.99 per month or $199.99 per year (with SHOWTIME Enter your personal information and create your account

The Paramount Plus Essential plan includes tens of thousands of episodes and movies, the NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League, 24/7 news coverage with CBS News, and limited ads.

The Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME plan includes all of the above, removes the ads except in limited circumstances, and also includes SHOWTIME originals, movies, and sports along with CBS live TV and college football. You’re also able to download shows to your mobile device.

The synopsis of Survivor Season 44 is as follows:

“A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.