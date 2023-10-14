Want to know where to watch and stream Mrs. Davis Season 1 online? You have come to the right place. Season 1, comprising eight episodes, originally streamed between April 20, 2023, and May 18, 2023. The plot follows a nun named Sister Simone, who takes on the eponymous artificial intelligence with the help of her former boyfriend, Preston Wiley.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Mrs. Davis season 1 via streaming services such as Peacock.

Is Mrs. Davis season 1 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Mrs. Davis season 1 is available to watch via streaming on Mrs. Davis season 1.

Created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, Mrs. Davis is a Peacock original science fiction comedy miniseries. Simone lost her father when she was young and blames Mrs. Davis for his death. She agrees to find the Holy Grail and destroy it for Mrs.Davis. In exchange, Mrs. Davis promises to self-destruct. Meanwhile, Wiley seemingly has made his life’s mission to stand against AI. When he and Simone meet, he readily offers her his help.

The cast includes Betty Gilpin as Sister Simone, Jake McDorman as Preston Wiley, Andy McQueen as Jay, Margo Martindale as Simone’s Mother Superior, Elizabeth Marvel as Celeste Abbott, Chris Diamantopoulos as JQ, and more.

Watch Mrs. Davis season 1 streaming via Peacock

Mrs. Davis season 1 is available to watch on Peacock. Launched on April 15, 2020, Peacock is an over-the-top video streaming service. As it is a subsidiary of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, its library mostly contains titles produced by NBCUniversal studios and affiliates, though third-party titles are also available on the platform.

You can watch via Peacock by following these steps:

Go to PeacockTV.com Click ‘Get Started’ Choose your payment plan $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (premium)

$11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (premium plus Create your account Enter your payment details

Peacock’s Premium account provides access to over 80,000+ hours of TV, movies, and sports, including current NBC and Bravo Shows, along with 50 always-on channels. Premium Plus is the same plan but with no ads (save for limited exclusions), along with giving users the opportunity to download select titles and watch them offline and providing access to your local NBC channel live 24/7.

The synopsis of Mrs. Davis Season 1 is as follows:

“Sister Simone partners with her ex-boyfriend on a globe-spanning journey to destroy Mrs. Davis, a powerful artificial intelligence.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.