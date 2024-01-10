Spy (2023) is a Telugu-language spy-action-thriller film. The film is directed by Garry BH. He tells a compelling and riveting tale of how RAW agent Jai Vardhan (Nikhil Siddharth) with the NIA Agent Vaishnavi (Iswarya Menon), initiate a risky mission to capture the menacing Pakistani terrorist kingpin named Khadir Khan (Nithin Mehta). Khan has destructive plans to destroy India as a country.

Here’s how to watch and stream Spy (2023) via Prime Video.

Is Spy (2023) available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Spy (2023) is available to watch via streaming on Prime Video.

Spy (2023) is a Telugu-language spy-action-thriller film. The dramatic action-thriller is an exciting saga of RAW agent Jai Vardhan (Nikhil Siddharth). He and NIA Agent Vaishnavi (Iswarya Menon), kickstart a dangerous mission of catching the terrifying Pakistani terrorist scion Khadir Khan (Nithin Mehta). It is a race against time for Jai and Vaishnavi to save the country from a possible terrorist attack. This unfolds an intense game of hide and seek between Jai and Khadir with lots of exciting twists and turns.

Spy (2023) features an ensemble cast with Nikhil Siddharth as RAW Agent Jai Vardhan, Iswarya Menon as NIA Agent Vaishnavi, Nithin Mehta as Khadir Khan, Jisshu Sengupta as Abdur Rehman, Aryan Rajesh as RAW Agent Subhash Vardhan, Makrand Deshpande as RAW Chief Shastri, and, others.

Watch Spy (2023) by streaming via Prime Video

Spy (2023) is available to watch on Prime Video.

Prime Video is quickly becoming a popular global OTT streaming platform that boasts of hit films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Licorice Pizza, and The Covenant followed by blockbuster original series like Citadel, The Family Man, The Summer I Turned Pretty, which caters to constantly changing tastes of global audiences and viewers.

You can watch the film via Amazon Prime Video by following these steps:

Go to Amazon Prime Video Select ‘Sign in’ and ‘Create your Amazon account’ Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership

Amazon Prime is the online retailer’s paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products, so the membership that includes both this service and Prime Video is the company’s most popular offering. However, you can also opt to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

Spy (2023) movie’s official synopsis is as follows:

“After receiving the news of the death of his elder brother Subash, who worked for RAW, Jay sets out on a mission to find out what happened leading him into a bigger conspiracy of a possible nuclear attack threat to the country by an extremely radical dirty scientist.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.