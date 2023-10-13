Naruto Shippuden Season 12 is the twelfth chapter in the beloved continuation of the Naruto series. The mysterious man, claiming to be Madara Uchiha, has announced the commencement of the Fourth Great Ninja War. While all the villages prepare to face an unknown enemy, Naruto attempts to gain control over the Nine-Tails residing inside him. However, the plan is more complex than it appears, prompting Naruto to ask for aid from an unlikely ally. You can now catch the twelfth season of the popular franchise by streaming it online.

Here’s how you can watch and stream Naruto Shippuden Season 12 via streaming services such as Crunchyroll.

Is Naruto Shippuden Season 12 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, Naruto Shippuden Season 12 is available to watch via streaming on Crunchyroll.

With the Fourth Great Ninja War raging on in full flow, Naruto is tasked with unlocking a superlative source of power – the Nine-Tails. However, the Nine-Tailed Fox is not as friendly as one would hope, and Naruto seeks Killer Bee’s help in obtaining control over the ferocious beast. In the said process, a lot of truths are revealed, including the story of Naruto’s birth, which coincided with the Nine-Tails’ attack on Konoha, resulting in his parents’ death.

The majority of the voice cast from the previous seasons reprise their roles, with Junko Takeuchi portraying the titular ninja hero once again. She is joined by Chie Nakamura, Noriaki Sugiyama, Kazuhiko Inoue, Satoshi Hino, Akira Ishida, Koichi Tochika, and Hideo Ishikawa, among others.

Watch Naruto Shippuden Season 12 streaming via Crunchyroll

Naruto Shippuden Season 12 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Previously known as Funimation Productions, the 1994-founded streaming platform is a popular destination for all anime lovers, harboring celebrated titles like One Piece, Attack on Titan, and more.

You can watch via Crunchyroll by following these steps:

Go to CrunchyRoll.com Choose your payment plan: $7.99 per month (Fan)

$9.99 per month (Mega Fan)

$14.99 per month (Ultimate Fan) Enter your personal information and select ‘Create Account’

The Crunchyroll Fan plan lets users stream the service’s entire library ad-free, watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan, and read digital manga.

The Mega Fan plan offers the same service but also lets users stream on up to four devices at a time, allows offline viewing, and provides a $15 discount off $100+ purchases in the Crunchyroll Store every three months.

The Ultimate Fan plan offers all of the above on up to six devices at once, $25 off Crunchyroll Store purchases over $100 every three months, free shipping on all purchases, and an exclusive “swag bag” after 12 months of subscribing.

Naruto Shippuden’s synopsis is as follows:

“After 2 and a half years, Naruto finally returns to his village of Konoha and sets about putting his ambitions to work. It will not be easy, though, as he has amassed a few more dangerous enemies in the likes of the shinobi organization, Akatsuki.”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.