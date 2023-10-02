If you’re curious about how to watch The Dragon Prince Season 5 online, look no further, as we have all the streaming details right here. The fifth season covers a lot of ground, finishing the race to find Aaravos (Erik Dellums) and bringing the protagonists closer to their ultimate goal, but the tale isn’t ended. In reality, as the sixth season approaches, the entire plot is merely heating up.

Here’s how you can watch and stream The Dragon Prince Season 5 via streaming services such as Netflix.

Is The Dragon Prince Season 5 available to watch via streaming?

Yes, The Dragon Prince Season 5 is available to stream via streaming on Netflix.

The voice cast includes Justin Richmond, Aaron Ehasz, Villads Spangsberg, George Samilski, Lih Liau, Giancarlo Volpe, Meruan Salim, and Joe Corcoran.

Watch The Dragon Prince Season 5 streaming via Netflix

The Dragon Prince Season 5 is available to watch on Netflix.

You can watch via Netflix by following these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the following: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows, though will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and watch on 2 supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free, while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

The Dragon Prince Season 5 synopsis is as follows:

“The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom”

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.