Sometimes you still want to go where everybody knows your name.

This year’s Emmys were the 75th time these awards were given out to honor the best in television, and so the entire show featured frequent shoutouts to the history of TV — and reunions of some notable casts from throughout the medium. The stars of Martin hung out together (and made jokes about their lack of Emmys) and a few of the countless members of the cast of Grey’s Anatomy appeared to reminisce about old times.

And the cast of Cheers showed up as well, on a small but fairly faithful mock up of the classic set where they hung out for 11 seasons on NBC. Actors Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and George Wendt all appeared together to present a couple of this year’s Emmys.

You can watch the brief reunion below:

The reunion was not complete. Woody Harrelson, who played the lovable bartender Woody, did not appear at the Emmys, and neither did Bebe Neuwirth, who played Fraser Crane’s wife (and then ex-wife) Lilith. (The scene was also missing Shelley Long, who starred as Diane Chambers on Cheers’ first five seasons.) Sadly, the Cheers cast has lost a few members through the years as well. Kirstie Alley, who replaced Long as Cheers’ female lead, passed away in 2022.

Cheers was nominated for 117 Emmys over the course of its run on TV and won 28, including four wins for Best Comedy Series. Its spinoff series, Frasier with Kelsey Grammer, recently returned in a streaming revival on Paramount+.

You can see the full list of winners at this year’s Emmys right here. And if you’re now in the mood to watch some Cheers, the series is currently streaming on Paramount+. A few seasons are also available on Hulu and on Pluto TV.