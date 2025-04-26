Police and the authorities have told NBC News that the biggest challenge of today is that procession route with Francis’ coffin will move at walking pace through the heart of Rome after the funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica.

It will travel from around 4 miles from St. Peter’s Square to his final resting place in Santa Maria Major, a church he visited 125 times, including on the first day that he was named Pope. He prayed there often.

Crowds gather outside of the Santa Maria Major Basilica this morning. Michael Robinson Chávez / Getty Images

At the basilica in the center of Rome, there will be a crowd of people there, including poor people, marginalized people, lining the steps as he enters that Basilica.

This is what Pope Francis designed. This is what he wanted, to end the day among the people, among the marginalized communities that he cared so deeply about.