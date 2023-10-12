The trailer of the much-awaited film ‘Sajini Shinde ka Viral Video’ was released today by Maddock Films. The film stars Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles, along with Bhagyashree and Sumeet Vyas in supporting roles.

Trailer of ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ out now

The film is a mystery thriller that revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Radhika Madan who plays Sajini Shinde, a school teacher whose dancing video goes viral. The trailer shows glimpses of her viral video, and one day, she suddenly vanishes without a trace.

The film follows the investigation by an officer Nimrat Kaur, who tries to unravel the truth behind Sajini’s disappearance. She encounters various clues and conspiracies along the way, as she digs deeper into the dark secrets.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Dinesh Vijan, who has previously produced films like ‘Stree‘, ‘Luka Chuppi‘ and ‘Roohi‘. The film is slated to release in theaters on October 27, 2023.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and Hindi movie Made in China, has directed this upcoming film. Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues.

‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ was earlier titled as ‘Happy Teacher’s Day’

Maddock films had announced the film on Teacher’s Day last year.

“Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that’s what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers’ Day, starring @NimratOfficial & #RadhikaMadan. Releasing on Teachers’ Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!” the caption read.

Actress Nimrat Kaur had shared a picture from day 1 on the sets.

