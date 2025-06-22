The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stay out of the sun. Get enough sleep. And drink more water. It’s advice we hear time and time again when it comes to feeling and looking our best. And although drinking water throughout the day sounds easy enough, we often get sidetracked, and our water goals start to slip. So why not let your water bottle do the work for you?

There are lots of great options in today’s world that not only keep us on track when it comes to hydration but can also help motivate us through the day too. Here are 5 top-rated water bottles to help you meet your water intake goals.

Let’s start with a Khloe Kardashian go-to. This leakproof 64oz motivational water bottle comes with time markers, a straw, and some inspirational quotes to keep you going! The wide opening also makes it easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

Stay happy and hydrated with your adorable Oldley bottle – made from safe, BPA-free Tritan, it’s comfy to hold, easy to sip with one hand, and totally leak-proof.

This large capacity glass water bottle is dishwasher safe and comes with a handy cleaning brush too. You can keep track of how much water you should be drinking throughout the day with these handy time stamps. Plus, you can choose the lid that suits you best – there’s a bamboo lid with a straw or a spout lid with a handle. It’s leakproof, and the silicone sleeve protects the glass from breaking if it tips over.

This Amazon bestseller is great for playing sports and staying hydrated on-the-go. The silicone ring ensures it’s leakproof and easy to open with just one hand. It also features a fast water flow mouth, which users appreciate. One user says, ‘I’ve tried other bottles but love this one the most! It actually helps me drink more water every day. Plus, it’s not heavy to carry around.

You won’t fly under the radar with this option! But you also won’t have to fill up all day, either. This one-gallon bottle comes with a sturdy handle and strap. It’s also leakproof and comes with two lid options for user preference. Plus, it’s lightweight, which makes it easier to travel with.

