The 2023 fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror, so what the hell … let’s take a way-too-early look at what 2024 fantasy rankings and drafts might look like! I’ve compiled a list of my top 100 players, utilizing a full-point PPR scoring system.
As you’ll see, the consensus top overall pick is almost certain to be San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. This year’s fantasy MVP, he scored more PPR points than any other player in the fantasy season – including quarterbacks!
After that, you’ll see a huge run on wide receivers starting with Justin Jefferson. In fact, the six players after CMC are all wideouts. That’s the way of the new world of fantasy football, folks. My top 12 does close with a number of runners, including Breece Hall, who is my second-rated player at the position. Travis Etienne, 2023 breakout player Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson round it out.
My first quarterback, Josh Allen, is a projected third-round pick based on this list, as is fellow field general Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off a bad year, is barely in the top 40 overall. Of course, that could change if the Kansas City Chiefs add much-needed upgrades at wide receiver during the upcoming offseason.
Speaking of the Chiefs, Travis Kelce is not my top-ranked tight end for the first time in what feels like forever. That honor will go to Sam LaPorta, who had a breakout year as a rookie (of course, LaPorta’s ranking could change depending on the severity of the injury he suffered in the regular-season finale). Kelce, who will turn 35 later this year and is coming off a subpar campaign, would now project as more of a third- or fourth-round pick.
For the rest of the risers and fallers, be sure to check out the entire list of 100! Also, I’ll be posting my positional rankings later in the offseason and will update them throughout, so be sure to keep checking back on Sports Illustrated all year long!
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN
- A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
- Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC
- Kyren Williams, RB, LAR
- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
- Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND
- Puka Nacua, WR, LAR
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
- De’Von Achane, RB, MIA
- Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
- Rachaad White, RB, TB
- Chris Olave, WR, NO
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
- DJ Moore, WR, CHI
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
- James Cook, RB, BUF
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF
- Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
- Mike Evans, WR, TB
- Nico Collins, WR, HOU
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
- Rashee Rice, WR, KC
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
- Tank Dell, WR, HOU
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
- Sam LaPorta, TE, DET
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC
- Davante Adams, WR, LV
- Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
- Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
- Jayden Reed, WR, GB
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
- Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
- James Conner, RB, ARI
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
- Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
- George Kittle, TE, SF
- Calvin Ridley, WR, JAC
- Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
- David Montgomery, RB, DET
- Justin Fields, QB, CHI
- Anthony Richardson, QB, IND
- D’Andre Swift, RB, PHI
- Brian Robinson Jr. , RB, WAS
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
- Trey McBride, TE, ARI
- Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
- Najee Harris, RB, PIT
- Drake London, WR, ATL
- Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
- C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU
- Mike Williams, WR, LAC
- Evan Engram, TE, JAC
- Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
- Christian Watson, WR, GB
- George Pickens, WR, PIT
- Brock Purdy, QB, SF
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
- Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB
- David Njoku, TE, CLE
- Jordan Love, QB, GB
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV
- Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
- Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
- Cole Kmet, TE, CHI
- Marquise Brown, WR, ARI
- Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL
- Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI