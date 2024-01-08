



The 2023 fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror, so what the hell … let’s take a way-too-early look at what 2024 fantasy rankings and drafts might look like! I’ve compiled a list of my top 100 players, utilizing a full-point PPR scoring system.

As you’ll see, the consensus top overall pick is almost certain to be San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. This year’s fantasy MVP, he scored more PPR points than any other player in the fantasy season – including quarterbacks!

After that, you’ll see a huge run on wide receivers starting with Justin Jefferson. In fact, the six players after CMC are all wideouts. That’s the way of the new world of fantasy football, folks. My top 12 does close with a number of runners, including Breece Hall, who is my second-rated player at the position. Travis Etienne, 2023 breakout player Kyren Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson round it out.

My first quarterback, Josh Allen, is a projected third-round pick based on this list, as is fellow field general Jalen Hurts. Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off a bad year, is barely in the top 40 overall. Of course, that could change if the Kansas City Chiefs add much-needed upgrades at wide receiver during the upcoming offseason.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Travis Kelce is not my top-ranked tight end for the first time in what feels like forever. That honor will go to Sam LaPorta, who had a breakout year as a rookie (of course, LaPorta’s ranking could change depending on the severity of the injury he suffered in the regular-season finale). Kelce, who will turn 35 later this year and is coming off a subpar campaign, would now project as more of a third- or fourth-round pick.

For the rest of the risers and fallers, be sure to check out the entire list of 100! Also, I’ll be posting my positional rankings later in the offseason and will update them throughout, so be sure to keep checking back on Sports Illustrated all year long!

Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET Ja’Marr Chase, WR, CIN A.J. Brown, WR, PHI Breece Hall, RB, NYJ Travis Etienne, RB, JAC Kyren Williams, RB, LAR Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND Puka Nacua, WR, LAR Keenan Allen, WR, LAC De’Von Achane, RB, MIA Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC Rachaad White, RB, TB Chris Olave, WR, NO Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF DJ Moore, WR, CHI Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ James Cook, RB, BUF Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG Josh Allen, QB, BUF Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI Mike Evans, WR, TB Nico Collins, WR, HOU Nick Chubb, RB, CLE Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF Rashee Rice, WR, KC Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI Tank Dell, WR, HOU Josh Jacobs, RB, LV Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA Sam LaPorta, TE, DET Travis Kelce, TE, KC Davante Adams, WR, LV Amari Cooper, WR, CLE Zay Flowers, WR, BAL Alvin Kamara, RB, NO Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC DK Metcalf, WR, SEA Jayden Reed, WR, GB Mark Andrews, TE, BAL Deebo Samuel, WR, SF Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL Christian Kirk, WR, JAC Tee Higgins, WR, CIN Dak Prescott, QB, DAL James Conner, RB, ARI Joe Mixon, RB, CIN Derrick Henry, RB, TEN Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA Tony Pollard, RB, DAL George Kittle, TE, SF Calvin Ridley, WR, JAC Joe Burrow, QB, CIN T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN David Montgomery, RB, DET Justin Fields, QB, CHI Anthony Richardson, QB, IND D’Andre Swift, RB, PHI Brian Robinson Jr. , RB, WAS Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN Trey McBride, TE, ARI Justin Herbert, QB, LAC Najee Harris, RB, PIT Drake London, WR, ATL Jordan Addison, WR, MIN C.J. Stroud, QB, HOU Mike Williams, WR, LAC Evan Engram, TE, JAC Javonte Williams, RB, DEN Christian Watson, WR, GB George Pickens, WR, PIT Brock Purdy, QB, SF DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT Aaron Jones, RB, GB David Njoku, TE, CLE Jordan Love, QB, GB Chris Godwin, WR, TB Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN Dontayvion Wicks, WR, GB Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA Cole Kmet, TE, CHI Marquise Brown, WR, ARI Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI



