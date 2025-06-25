



An outdoor sectional is great for a group, but what about when you want to spend time solo with a good book or lie out in the sunshine and listen to some music? Wayfair’s patio section is brimming with deals, so if it’s time to level up your outdoor relaxation game, now is the perfect moment to shop. The retailer’s sale section is packed with amazing deals on outdoor furniture to get your backyard in shape this summer, but one standout poolside lounger has our full attention.

The Freeport Park Convene Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair is now on sale for just $257 at Wayfair, which is a staggering 79% off the normal $1,206 price tag. Right now, you can buy four of these resort-worthy chairs for your pool deck for less than the usual cost of one lounger.

Freeport Park Convene Wicker Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair, $257 (was $1,206) at Wayfair

This chaise lounge brings coastal-chic vibes to any space, whether it’s your pool deck, balcony, or patio. Designed with comfort in mind, this lounger features a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame wrapped in UV-resistant wicker, topped with thick, waterproof polyester cushions that have removable zip covers for easy cleaning.

The chair’s construction makes it a poolside dream that shoppers say really holds up out in the elements. “Got rid of my iron chaise lounges that were rust-staining my pool deck,” one shopper said. “These are aluminum frames and synthetic rattan (basically plastic, so they won’t rot like real rattan) — no more rust stains!” Another called it “light, easy to move,” perfect for repositioning to catch the best sun or snag some shade.

With a 78.5-inch length and 330-pound weight capacity, this chaise is built for anyone who wants to lounge in style. The backrest adjusts to three reclining positions, so you can sit upright to read or lie flat to sunbathe and scroll. One shopper mentioned that they’re “so comfy and perfect for sunbathing” because the “cushion stays cool in the sun.”

Shoppers also love that it arrives nearly fully assembled. Just pop in four bolts, and you’re ready to relax. “Oh my gosh, I totally love these loungers,” said another reviewer. “They are amazingly comfortable.”

One happy shopper said this lounge chair “transformed our patio into a little oasis.” It’s available in six fabric colors including mocha, white, orange, turquoise, peridot, and red, so you can pick the one that best suits your outdoor style to elevate your own backyard experience.

At only $257 with free shipping at Wayfair, the Freeport Park Convene Outdoor Chaise is a fantastic deal that can bring resort-style relaxation right to your doorstep. At nearly 80% off, this sale won’t last long, so shop now while you still can!