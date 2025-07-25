



Built-in bookcases are absolutely amazing, but installing custom furniture in your home can cost a small fortune. If you need nice shelves to hold your books or showcase collectibles but don’t want to shell out thousands of dollars for handcrafted carpentry, you need to check out this bookshelf deal happening right now at Wayfair.

During Wayfair’s Black Friday in July sale, you can shop the $700 Ebern Designs Geng Double Bookcase at a stunning 72% discount off the usual price tag. Now just $193, you can save a whopping $507 on this oversized, six-tiered bookshelf.

Ebern Designs Geng Double Bookcase, $193 (was $700) at Wayfair

With 12 open shelves that hold up to 30 pounds apiece, this bookcase has twice the space of most built-it-yourself bookshelves. The entire unit measures 74.3 inches high, 47.2 inches wide, and 11.8 inches deep, and has a 450-pound total load capacity. Made of engineered wood with a clean, white finish, shoppers say it has a “beautiful look” and is “great quality.”

A 1.6-inch-high base and two included anti-tipping devices keep the entire shelving unit stable, even when piled high with books or plants. Assembly is a breeze, with one shopper calling it “incredibly easy to put together.” Many reviewers agree that it only takes about an hour to assemble.

“I just moved from a home with lots of built-in bookcases to one without them. I needed a sturdy bookcase to hold me over until I have some built,” one satisfied shopper shared. This gorgeous bookcase rivals custom-made built-ins because it’s “very sturdy and holds a lot.”

Shoppers say this bookshelf’s “capacity is stellar” for organizing everything from weighty novels to home decor and trinkets. Its “well-constructed” design and “attractive” style make it a standout option for organizing any room.

At only $193, the Ebern Designs Geng Double Bookcase is an absolute steal. Wayfair’s Black Friday in July sale ends July 28, so catch this fantastic bookshelf deal while you still can!