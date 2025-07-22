



Squeezing furniture into a cramped apartment, dorm, or home office can feel like a losing battle. When a full-sized couch isn’t an option, but you want something that seats everyone comfortably and can double as a guest bed, a convertible futon sofa is the solution. Right now, there’s a deal at Wayfair that checks all those boxes and then some.

The $600 George Oliver Convertible Futon Sofa Bed is on sale for just $280 for a limited time. This 53% discount can save you a whopping $320 on a couch that shoppers are quick to recommend for small spaces because it’s “just the right size, comfortable, and the color is just beautiful.”

George Oliver Convertible Futon Sofa Bed, $280 (was $600) at Wayfair

This versatile futon, available in brown or black faux leather, shifts effortlessly between a compact sofa with multiple backrest angles, adjustable arms, and a twin-sized bed. In sofa mode, it measures 71 inches long and 31.5 inches high with a 20.87-inch-deep seat. When the back is folded down flat, you get a full 42-inch-wide sleeping space.

Though small in size, this couch’s metal frame can comfortably support up to 1,000 pounds. It’s made of memory foam filling, which shoppers say makes it nice and plush for sleeping and lounging. To top it all off, putting this couch together is also a breeze, with one reviewer calling it “incredibly easy to assemble.”

“I love this sofa,” one shopper shared. “It’s definitely on the firmer side, but still very comfortable to sit and lounge on. The memory foam feels supportive without sinking in too much, which is great for my back. It also looks beautiful in my living room because it’s very sleek and aesthetically pleasing.”

One reviewer noted that it’s “very comfortable to sleep on.” Another raved about the versatile design, saying it’s “compact enough for my small space.”

At just $280, you really can’t beat this furniture deal. Buy the George Oliver Convertible Futon Sofa Bed at Wayfair now before it sells out!