Nothing sets the tone for your living room like the sofa. If you get the right one, it can turn a drab room into a cozy lounge. Wayfair is one of the best places to find low prices on high-quality couches. Right now, they’re selling one at such a big discount, we felt like we’d be negligent if we didn’t share it with you.

The George Oliver Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa is currently on sale for only $250. That’s an impressive discount of 69% off the regular price of $800. If you’re ready for a sofa upgrade, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, then this deal is for you.

George Oliver Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa, $250 (was $800) at Wayfair

This sofa strikes all the right notes without being too loud. It has a sturdy solid wood frame supporting the cozy cushions. The sleek mid-century modern lines are nicely complimented by slightly more rustic wooden legs. All of the wood used to make this sofa is sourced from managed forests that implement sustainable forestry practices, so you can relax and sit pretty with a clear conscience.

The velvety feel of the corduroy upholstery is pleasing to the touch and offers a warmth unmatched by other fabrics. Spring-packed cushions ensure that they don’t collapse after repeated use, so you can feel confident that this sofa will remain comfortable for years to come. It’s available in two fabric options and four different colors.

Wayfair shoppers were extremely pleased with this couch. One called it “super cute and comfortable,” adding, “I’m impressed with the quality, especially for the price. Got this to go in my office and it turned out perfectly! Definitely recommend.”

Another claimed, “This is a beautiful, sturdy, and comfortable addition…it was a no-brainer…everyone is so happy with it.”

The George Oliver Mid-Century Modern Loveseat Sofa looks great in any room. At just $250, it looks amazing for your bank account as well. Put one in your cart soon, though. This unbelievable deal may not last much longer, so get yours before the price goes back up, and you’re left with nowhere to rest your weary legs.