



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are some items that you want to have easy access to while lying in bed. Things like your phone charger, water, or even your favorite book. For this reason alone, nightstands are one of the most convenient pieces of furniture to have in your home. They’re basically like mini dressers that sit at your bedside. But buying furniture is expensive. Even smaller pieces, like a nightstand, often cost hundreds of dollars.

The good news is that we found one on sale for less than a hundred dollars. For a limited time, you can find this $278 Allysyn 2-Drawer Nightstand on sale for $92 at Wayfair. It includes two spacious drawers large enough to store extra blankets, linens, books, and whatever else you need to keep within arm’s reach in bed. There’s even an extra cubby slot to store smaller items.

Allysyn 2-Drawer Nightstand, $92 (was $278) at Wayfair

The nightstand is 22.7 inches tall and 22 inches wide. It’s wide enough to hold your phone, a drink, and a small lamp on top. Wayfair offers this nightstand in 14 different colors. Most of the color variants are neutrals like black, white, brown, and gray, so you’ll likely be able to find a color to match the rest of your room. Each drawer is placed on rolling gliders, making for a smooth opening and closing. And the handles are wide and easy to grip.

Shoppers love the color and the spacious design of the nightstand. One shopper shared, “The finish is modern and clean, and the black handles add a nice touch. Super easy to put together, and the drawers are smooth and roomy. Feels solid and looks great in my bedroom.”

Another said the nightstand was easier to assemble than anticipated. “Gorgeous nightstand! Assembly was straightforward and easy, put together in a little under an hour. I didn’t have any issues with the drawers, and they glide smoothly along their track.”

The best time to buy any type of furniture is when there’s a sale. And right now, you can find the Allysyn 2-Drawer Nightstand for just $92 at Wayfair. Just remember that this is a limited-time deal. If you’re interested, grab it while you still can.