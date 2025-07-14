



Dressers are an unsung hero in the furniture world. Since it’s mainly used for storage, they can go in just about any room. Put one in the living room to store and organize books, toys, and miscellaneous electronics. Or maybe place a smaller one in your walk-in closet. But furniture is expensive, which is why it’s best bought on sale.

To help you get a great price on a great dresser, we hunted down this amazing deal from Wayfair. For a limited time, you can get this $260 Ojaswi 5-Drawer Dresser for just $72 at Wayfair. It comes with five spacious drawers, each set on smooth gliders. And it’s available in five neutral colors to match the rest of your furniture: black, gray, brown, walnut, or white.

If you’re looking for a narrow dresser, then you’ll love this. The Ojaswi Dresser is just 17.7 inches wide, making it a great space saver. Just note that it’s very tall, at 44.1 inches. It’s made of a three-layer engineered wood. The top layer is a high-grade faux leather, then there’s a middle layer of MDF wood, and lastly, a layer of non-woven synthetic fabric.

If you have pets or small children who tend to bump into things, you can use the mounting brackets to secure the dresser to the wall so you won’t have to worry about it toppling. And if you’re worried about complicated assembly, don’t be. The entire dresser can be assembled in about 30 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Shoppers were impressed with the sturdiness of the dresser, with one shopper sharing, “They are sturdy, and the bins are wider and deeper than the bins you can buy in the big box stores. They slide open and closed with ease on the tracks.”

Others love the ease of assembly and value for the price. “Easy to assemble! It’s lightweight metal and fabric, which makes it a nice alternative to heavy furniture.” Another shopper said, “Easy to build and sturdy for the price.”

Ready to replace your old dresser with something a bit newer? Consider grabbing the Ojaswi 5-Drawer Dresser while it’s on sale for $72 at Wayfair. This dresser won’t be under a hundred dollars forever, though. Grab it while you can!