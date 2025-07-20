



Look, we don’t want to interrupt your free time, but you might have some stuff to put away. There may be some random blankets on the living room floor, or some clothes in the bedroom that you forgot to put away after doing laundry. If you need more space to store everything, Wayfair has you covered with a Wade Logan Annyston 6-Drawer Dresser on sale for a cozy discount.

Typically listed for $440, this rectangular furniture piece is now available for $204 in a maple finish with a black iron base. You can also get the dresser in a lighter walnut shade or a charcoal gray style, both of which are also on sale. Whatever color you pick, you’re getting a quality piece with plenty of room to store your things.

Wade Logan Annyston 6-Drawer Dresser, $204 (was $440) at Wayfair

The Annyston measures at 56 inches wide, 31.5 inches tall, and 17 inches deep. Each drawer is about 24 inches wide and 13 inches deep, giving you open space to store anything. The iron base helps keep the dresser stable, while its minimal design fits among other furniture in your home. The dresser can go anywhere you need it — a bedroom, a living room, or even an office.

Wayfair shoppers spoke highly of the Wade Logan dresser with numerous five-star ratings and reviews. One customer called the Annyston a “very attractive dresser with clean lines,” while another appreciated its “elegant” look. A different customer said the dresser was “sleek” and had “great drawer space” that “meets [their] needs.” Another shopper said the dresser was made of “sturdy material” that made it “totally worth it.”

The Wade Logan Annyston 6-Drawer Dresser is a great addition to any space in need of some storage. It looks chic, won’t break down on you, and can hold everything from clothes to accessories. Grab it at Wayfair before the savings get stored away forever!