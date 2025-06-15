



With summer just days away, things are heating up outside. That means it’s the perfect time for some cold drinks on the patio. If you’re hosting a party and need ice on demand, Wayfair has you covered with the Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker now on sale.

Normally priced at $170, this 26-pound appliance is available for 62% off at $65. You’ll find that discount on the gray model, but you can also find price cuts on five additional available colors. Whether you want it to stand out or blend in with other countertop appliances, the Simzlife model is a great addition to any home.

Simzlife 26-Pound Countertop Ice Maker, From $65 (was $170) at Wayfair

This compact appliance can produce nine ice cubes every six minutes from its 1.2-liter water tank and store them in its 1.3-liter ice bucket. Not that you’d notice, as the Simzlife runs super quiet wherever you place it. The included LED screen lets you know when the water capacity is low and when the ice bucket is at capacity. Best of all, the Simzlife has an auto-sanitizing feature that cleans its inner buckets in just 15 minutes. You can enjoy that convenience anywhere you need it, thanks to the ice maker’s 9.57-inch width and 12.32-inch height.

The Simzlife ice makr earned high praise from Wayfair shoppers for its slick design and speedy work rate. One customer called it “very handy” and added that it produces ice “very fast.” A different shopper also thought it “works fast,” “fits perfectly” on their kitchen counter, and produces ice that’s “soft to chew.” Another said it makes “fast and clean ice” while working “very quietly,” also adding, “This will be a good addition to my man cave.”

The Simzlife Countertop Ice Maker promises easy access to cooling essentials anytime at home. It has a compact design, cleans itself after every use, and produces a sizable collection of ice in fast fashion. Get it with this great Wayfair deal before the savings cool down.