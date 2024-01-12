Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, renowned for her versatile roles, recently graced the screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki. The film amassed a Rs. 203.27 crore at the box office. Next up is, the Haseen Dillruba sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. The film’s shoot has been wrapped and it will arrive in 2024.

Taapsee Pannu Speaks About Haseen Dilruba Sequel

Taapsee Pannu recently said, “We are done shooting the film. The film is in the post-production stage. I think Netflix will soon announce when they will release it.”

Haseen Dillruba was a Netflix 2021 release which starred Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The sequel was wrapped in December 2023 and writer Kanika Dhillon had shared photos from the wrap-up party. She wrote, “And it’s time to celebrate wrap of this beautiful film with all these beautiful people! #phiraayihasseendillruba ! As a writer and Co producer my heart is full- thank u @aanandlrai #bhushankumar for being great collaborators! Big love to my haseendilruba @taapsee – it’s a special year for both of us!! ❤️ @vikrantmassey ur talent shines like no other- can’t wait to see more of u on screen! @sunsunnykhez well outstanding is an understatement! Watching u perform in this film is a delight!! @jimmysheirgill sir thank u for ur towering presence and performance ❤ @jaypraddesai – our director welcome to the world of haseen dilruba with ur own cool swag! @rajshekharis thank u for the beautiful words. ❤.”

Taapsee, Vikrant Starrer ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ Is Being Shot In THIS City & Sunny Kaushal Joins The Original Lead Pair

We earlier broke that Jayprad Desai, well-known for Kaun Praveen Tambe, is set to direct the sequel of Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, Vikrant Massey. We at Boxofficeworldwide.com brings you another exclusive update from the film regarding its shoot details.

The film is being shot in Agra (Uttar Pradesh) for a week. Besides Vikrant & Taapsee in lead pair, the third character in the love triangle will be Sunny Kaushal like it was Harshvardhan Rane in part one.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan were approached for it but it reportedly didn’t work out. On January 11, Taapsee Pannu revealed the first poster on her social media handles and wrote, “Ek naye sheher mein, phir ek baar…tehelka machaane aa rahi hai, humari Hasseen Dillruba!.”

About Phir Se Haseen Dilruba

The film is written & co-produced by Kanika Dhillon & directed by Jayprad Desai. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma Produced By Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It’s a Colour Yellow Production.

About Upcoming Films Of Taapsee

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next star in the comedy-drama film, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. The movie is written and directed by Arshad Syed. It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar.

