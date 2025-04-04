The Israeli army announced on Thursday, that it has entered what it described as a “new phase” of fighting against the Hamas movement.

The new spokesperson for the Israeli army, Efi Defrin, stated in his first press briefing that “the plan serves the goals of the war, which are to return the hostages and destroy Hamas’s military and governmental capabilities,” according to his claim.

He continued that the Israeli army maintains “operational ambiguity so that we can surprise the enemy and achieve significant accomplishments. Our actions will speak for themselves,” according to The Times of Israel.