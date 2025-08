The United Nations World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain on Wednesday said the world cannot just continue to carry out food airdrops into Gaza given the scale of hunger because of Israel’s siege.

“We can’t airdrop our way out of an unfolding famine. Not in Gaza,” she wrote on X.

“500,000 people are starving TODAY. The only way to get food to them, at scale, is by land,” she added.

“We’re grateful for the support, but we can’t afford to wait—Gaza is out of food and out of time”.