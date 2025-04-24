Karima Tarazi says that with the death of Pope Francis earlier this week, the churches of Gaza have fallen silent.

Tarazi’s family, like hundreds of others, has been living for the past 18 months in two Gaza churches – the Holy Family Church and St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox – and is still coming to terms with the pope’s absence.

The 63-year-old Palestinian American spoke to Middle East Eye at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, where a mass for the pope was being held on Tuesday.

