Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the action thriller has crossed Rs. 696 crore globally. The film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The makers of Jawan have hosted a success meet at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Friday, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The team of Jawan thanked the fans and the media for their support and appreciation.

Atlee expresses his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan

During the event, the Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, who made his debut in Hindi cinema through Jawan, went on to express his admiration for the Bollywood superstar. He said that Jawan is his love letter to Shah Rukh Khan. Atlee shared that he is a fan of cinema and also touched upon his moviemaking process and said, ”I’m not a writer or director; I’m a fan, and a fan not to an individual but to cinema. Whatever attracts me… Whatever feels right, I make it. I don’t know the formula; I can’t explain the formula or how I find this.”

Atlee on Jawan’s Exorbitant budget

During the post-release meet of Jawan, the film’s director Atlee spoke about the film’s budget. Atlee said that he had narrated the script of Jawan to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call and that he was impressed by his vision and passion. He said that Shah Rukh Khan gave him full freedom to execute his vision and that he was very supportive throughout the making of the film. He also thanked Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara for their brilliant performances and for being a part of his dream project.

He said, “I narrated the film on a Zoom call during Covid times. I know theatrical footfall was going down and people were not ready to greenlight even a 30-40 crore film. I know because I am also a producer. But sir (Shah Rukh Khan) green-lighted a Rs 300 cr film when everyone was skeptical. But we didn’t stop at Rs 300 cr. We went more. We made a blockbuster in three days and now, we are flying.”

Shah Rukh Khan praises Atlee and South Indian cinema

Shah Rukh Khan, who played a dual role in Jawan, shared how his sole aim in working on Jawan was to make his director Atlee and his audience happy. He said that he had learned a lot from Atlee and that he was amazed by his talent and dedication. He also praised South Indian cinema and said that he had always been a fan of it.

”I have always been a fan of the cinema of the South, even when I don’t understand the language at times. I have tried to watch it, and now, fortunately, you can hear it in dubbed and read subtitles. But to come here and to create the cinema for the whole of the country, for me, more than happiness, it is one of the greatest satisfactions of having worked in the Indian film industry for 32 years,” said the Pathaan actor.

Shah Rukh Khan on asking Deepika Padukone to be a part of ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan also was all praises for Deepika Padukone and revealed how he convinced Deepika Padukone to do a cameo in Jawan. In a press conference yesterday, SRK said that he asked Deepika to be a part of the movie while they were shooting for “Besharam Rang”. He mentioned that he was looking at Deepika doing “Besharam Rang” and thought she would be perfect for the role of Aishwarya Rathore in Jawan. SRK also revealed that he and Atlee tricked Deepika into doing a full-length role by telling her that it was just a special appearance.

He said, “When Atlee Sir was discussing it, we were lucky because we had managed to get Vijay Sethupathi Sir on board. We met him and he was filled with so much love and goodness and he said ‘ya I’ll love to do the film’. We had just gone out for Nayanthara ji’s wedding. And then we are thinking, right from day one, if only we had Deepika in this role (Aishwarya Rathore). I said,”I don’t know sir, she will be busy and I love her too much”. I will never call her for something that doesn’t become an essence for her. After all, she started her career with me.”

He continued, “I have to tell you how I asked Deepika. It was on the sets of ‘Pathaan’ and that day she was doing ‘Besharam Rang’ and I was sitting. I asked Pooja (Pooja Dadlani, SRK’s manager) ‘ye maa ka role karegi?’. So Sir, I am looking at Deepika do ‘Besharam Rang’ and I think she will be very good as a mother. I will be honest with all of you. Pooja must have gone to her for 2 seconds and then comes back and says ‘yeah, whenever you say, just tell Atlee sir’. I know it was very large hearted and we are very close to each other. We love each other like family. For her to have done this, as an actor, is very gutsy.”

Shah Rukh Khan On The Entire Cast Of ‘Jawan’

Talking about the cast and crew of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan expressed, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (…Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there’s no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years).”

