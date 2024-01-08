At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Unlike your Netflix subscription, NBN plans aren’t set and forget, especially if you’re looking for the cheapest prices. If your current NBN plan is older than six months or you’re finding that you’re not getting as much bang for your buck, it’s time to consider looking for a new provider or internet plan.

The best way to save money on your NBN plan — no matter what speed tier you’re using — is to take advantage of the introductory offers that are available with most internet providers.

Most of the introductory offers provide a discount on your NBN plan for the first six months of your connection and have no lock-in contracts, so you can reevaluate your plan every six months to find cheap deals with other providers.

If you’re ready to save some money on your NBN plan, here are the cheapest deals available in Australia across all speed tiers.

Cheapest NBN 25 plans

An NBN 25 connection is pretty bare-bones when it comes to typical evening speeds, but it’s also relatively cheaper when compared to other NBN speed tiers. However, if you live alone or with one other person, and your internet needs aren’t more complicated than “likes to stream Netflix”, an NBN 25 connection will get the job done.

In terms of the cheapest NBN 25 plans available, SpinTel is currently offering a deal where you’ll pay $49 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $54.95 per month thereafter. At full price, this is one of the cheapest plans in this tier, but the trade-off is that SpinTel is reporting typical evening speeds of 20Mbps, which is a bit slower than some of the other NBN 25 plans.

After that, Tangerine‘s NBN 25 plan has been discounted to $49.90 per month for the first six months, and then $64.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine is reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, so you can expect a congestion-free connection for only 90 cents more during the introductory period.

Exetel also has typical evening speeds of 25Mbps, but is a bit more expensive than Tangerine. With this provider, you’ll pay $53.99 per month for the first six months before increasing to $64.99 per month.

Southern Phone is also offering an introductory discount for its NBN 25 plan, but unlike other providers, this deal lasts for the first 12 months of your connection. With Southern Phone, you’ll pay $55 per month for an entire year, before it jumps up to $65 per month.

Cheapest NBN 50 plans

If you’ll have a few people sharing your internet connection at any given time and/or have more demanding needs when it comes to being online (like gaming), an NBN 50 connection is a reasonable option.

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan. You’ll be paying $59.90 per month during the six month introductory period, then $79.90 per month afterwards.

Exetel does have a slightly more expensive deal going, where you’ll pay $60.99 per month for the first six months, then $78.99 per month after the discount period ends. Exetel also offers five daily speed boosts every month, where you’ll be able to increase your speeds to that of an NBN 100 connection. You’ll also get a free two-month trial of Home Secure, Exetel’s cybersecurity engine.

Kogan has one of the best all-around value NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months you’re with the provider, and then $68.90 per month thereafter. Even at full price, it’s still one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans going.

Tangerine, Exetel, and Kogan are all reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans

Tangerine currently has the cheapest NBN 100 plan going at $64.90 per month for the first six months, and then $84.90 per month once this discount period ends. Tangerine is reporting speeds of up to 95Mbps, so it’s just a bit shy of being congestion-free.

Next up is Dodo, which is currently running an offer for new customers where they’ll pay $67.50 per month for the six months of their connection. After this discount period ends, the monthly cost of Dodo’s NBN 100 plan jumps up to $85 per month. This offer is available until February 27.

While Dodo’s discount price is a tad more expensive than Tangerine’s, it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, so you can enjoy congestion-free internet for a few extra dollars per month.

The next cheapest is Exetel. It’s currently reporting congestion-free evening speeds of 100Mbps. You’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months you’re with them, and then $84.99 per month thereafter. Exetel is also offering five daily speed boosts per month with this plan, but you’ll need to ensure your home can support an NBN 250 connection (more on that in a moment).

SpinTel has an NBN 100 offer that’s a bit more expensive than Exetel’s at $69 per month for the first six months. However, the full price of SpinTel’s plan – $79.95 per month – makes it the cheaper option in the long run and one of the cheapest plans in this entire tier. SpinTel also has a typical evening speed of 100Mbps.

Cheapest NBN 250 plans

Before you sign up for an NBN 250 plan, you’ll need to make sure that you can actually connect to one in the first place. This speed tier is only available to customers with FTTP or HFC connections.

SpinTel is currently offering the cheapest price on NBN 250 plans, with their introductory offer being $75 per month for the first six months. After that, the price will go up to $85.95 per month. Despite cheaper prices, SpinTel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps, which means you will experience some congestion.

Exetel’s NBN 250 plan isn’t too shabby. With evening speeds of 225Mbps, you’ll pay $83.99 per month for the first six months and then $98.99 per month after the offer period ends. Not a bad offer, especially if you want to keep your bill under $100 per month. This plan also features five speed boosts per month.

Superloop has the next cheapest plan, with an offer where the first six months of your connection will set you back $85 per month, and then $99 per month once the discount finishes. While Exetel may have the cheaper introductory price, Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps, making it an impressive option if you’re looking for something fast.

If you’re after a congestion-free NBN 250 with a discount, Swoop has an introductory offer where you’ll pay $84 per month for the first six months. While that’s not a bad price, once the discount period ends, you’ll be paying $119 per month, which is a significant jump. The offer ends on January 31 though, so you’ll need to get in quick if you’re looking at switching providers.

Cheapest NBN 1000 plans

If you want the fastest NBN speeds possible, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The good news is that there are a fair few introductory deals available.

The cheapest NBN 1000 plan that’s currently available also happens to be one of the fastest. Superloop is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps and this plan will cost you $99 per month for your first six months. The price will increase to $109 per month after the discount ends, which still makes it one of the best-value plans in this tier.

Next up is Swoop, which also has an introductory offer for its NBN 1000 plan where you’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months. But after that, you’ll be paying $139 per month, which is a steep increase. Swoop’s plan is also slightly congested, as the provider is reporting typical evening speeds of 582Mbps.

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plan on the list, Southern Phone has an entry price of $115 per month for the first 12 months, before increasing to $135 per month thereafter. Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

Image credit: The Office