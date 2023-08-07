A HOMEOWNER renovated her kitchen and proudly showed off her updated offerings.

She said among the new upgrades she was most proud of an appliance garage that allows the coffee pot and toaster to be hidden away.

2 Julia, a homeowner, showed off her new appliance garage Credit: TikTok/@chrislovesjulia

Julia Marcum (@chrislovesjulia) shared the video with over 130,000 TikTok followers.

“We’ve had a lot of questions about how this retractable appliance garage door opens,” she said.

“The upper cabinets are standard depth upper cabinets,” she said.

Lifting up a door underneath the cabinets, she revealed the appliance garage.

“This door actually goes behind the cabinets so there’s a track here, it goes up here and behind these cabinets.”

She explained the space used to be a desk area and was around 37 inches deep, allowing room for the appliance garage.

“If it’s closed, none’s the wiser,” she said.

In another video, she demonstrated the dramatic change from before the sliding door was built.

“Now you can make your morning smoothie while checking yourself out,” she joked.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“The most luxurious appliance garage,” said one commenter.

“Why doesn’t every house have this,” asked another.