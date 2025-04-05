– Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has finally been ousted, four months after a botched martial law declaration, but protests held a day after the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment have highlighted the country’s political divide.

Undeterred by the rain, thousands of poncho-sheathed Yoon supporters filled Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on April 5, waving South Korean and American flags while chanting for his reinstatement. Organisers claimed that more than 20,000 people attended the protest.

Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Dec 3, 2024, marked the most severe assertion of executive power in South Korea since its democratic transition in the late 1980s.

The move faced immediate and intense public backlash, and was voted down by lawmakers six hours later.

He was impeached by the National Assembly on Dec 14.

On April 4, the eight judges of the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment, setting off a 60-day countdown to a snap presidential election.

Demonstrators the next day said they rejected the ruling, accusing the judges of “perpetrating an insurrection”.

“We will reject the snap election and fight to the end, until president Yoon is reinstated,” said Mr Jang Han-young, 66, a self-proclaimed Buddhist monk. “The people hereby impeach the eight justices!”

Some expressed conspiracy theories. “The justices were probably bribed or threatened,” said Mr Kim Hyun-bok, a 60-year-old business owner. “They’ve stolen our democracy.”

Others were vehement. “This may sound extreme, but I even had thoughts of revenge,” said construction worker Edward Cho, 30.

The rally remained largely peaceful, aside from brief confrontations with passers-by. However, protesters invoked the “right to resist” – a loosely defined call for civil disobedience that some of Yoon’s supporters used to justify a riot at a Seoul courthouse earlier in 2025 following his arrest.

“We’ll fight until the end,” said Mrs Choi Keum-ja, who runs the political YouTube channel SaengmyongTV7. “If the authorities want to kill me, so be it.”

Anti-communist rhetoric also ran high. “The justices, the opposition, the leftists – they’re all communists,” said Mrs Choi, the YouTuber. “If Yoon is ousted, they’ll turn South Korea over to China or North Korea.”

Many waved American flags, while some wore “Maga” (Make America Great Again) and “Stop the Steal” hats – rallying cries associated with US President Trump’s nationalist supporters and far-right groups.

“America helped us fight communists before,” said one demonstrator. “They’ll help us again. I hope Trump will come to Yoon’s rescue.”

Organisers claimed that more than half the country wanted Yoon reinstated, despite a Gallup Korea poll released on April 4 putting the former president’s approval level at just 37 per cent.

Supporters of ousted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol at a rally in Seoul on April 5.PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Most of the protesters are from far-right Christian groups, specifically the Sarang Je-il Church and its affiliated political organisation, the Liberty Unification Party. They are united by a genuine fear that South Korea is turning towards communism.

The leader of the church, pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, often claims that “South Korea is turning communist”.

YouTuber Mrs Choi, who is also part of this church, said South Korea’s opposition and top court “are trying to ruin South Korea, which was founded under Jesus’ love”.

Meanwhile, just 800m away, pro-impeachment groups celebrated the court’s ruling with songs and speeches at their own rally. According to organisers, more than 10,000 people had gathered to celebrate the verdict and its confirmation that South Korea’s political institutions were still intact.

An anti-Yoon protester holding a flag that reads “Those who experienced impeaching Park Geun-hye” at a rally outside Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on April 5.PHOTO: AFP

“I was so happy when the verdict came out that I almost cried,” said Ms Lee In-sook, a 43-year-old office worker. “South Korea was going back towards a dictatorship, but we managed to overcome that crisis.”

“I am here to celebrate the efforts of the public that helped achieve democratic recovery,” she added.

But to some, the event was not just celebratory.

“I am here because we are not done. We still have to see Yoon’s criminal trial, and we are still far from realising a truly equal society,” said 26-year-old student Park Seon-joo, who participated in anti-Yoon protests every week since the martial law debacle.

“I was so dumbfounded when Yoon first declared martial law. I thought Korea’s rule of law was coming to an end,” added Ms Park, who said she wants to see Yoon serve an adequate sentence under the insurrection charge.

Police buses formed a barricade down the centre of Gwanghwamun Square, a stark divide between opposing protesters in the heart of Seoul. Without clashing, the two sides disbanded by 6pm local time.

Despite the celebrations and opportunities for change, Ms Park said she is not yet completely relieved. “I am worried that the country is divided beyond repair.”

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ms Ahn Gwi-ryeong, spokeswoman for the opposition Democratic Party, said: “The biggest challenge South Korea faces now is this deep polarisation.

“The next president must be someone who can heal that divide.”

