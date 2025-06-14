Caitlyn Jenner, the transgender influencer, Olympic gold medalist and right-wing pundit who arrived in Israel in recent days was pictured drinking a glass of wine in a Tel Aviv bomb shelter with an Israeli influencer amid Iran’s massive ballistic missile attack late Friday.

“What did you do during the alerts, because I’m drinking wine with Caitlyn,” influencer Regev Gur posted along with the picture of the two.

In a later post on X accompanied by a picture of interceptors and missiles streaking through the Tel Aviv sky, Jenner wrote, “‘Quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever.”

מה אתם עשיתם באזעקות? כי אני שותה יין עם קייטלין. pic.twitter.com/v3FHmixHjd — Regev Gur (@RegevGur) June 13, 2025

Jenner had come to Israel as the guest of honor at the planned Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade, which was canceled after Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military targets in the early hours of Friday morning.

It was to have been Tel Aviv’s first Pride Parade since before October 7, 2023, when thousands of Hamas-led terrorists stormed southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, sparking the war in Gaza.

‘Quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/cQpDWyvVKg — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 13, 2025

Jenner took a helicopter to the south soon after arriving Thursday morning, for a tour of the Gaza border area.

She met with a survivor at the site of the Nova rave and visited the burned vehicle memorial at Kibbutz Tekuma.

Jenner also toured Kibbutz Be’eri, where she met Yuval Haran, whose father was killed on October 7, while his mother, sister, brother-in-law, niece and nephew, aunt and cousin were all taken captive. Most of his family was released in November 2023, and his brother-in-law, Tal Shoham, was released from captivity in February 2025.

Jenner was notably moved by what she saw and witnessed, according to reports.

She wrote on Instagram, “Visiting the homes and families (many of whom are not here, because they were taken too soon, by Hamas, a violent terror group) of so many loved ones,” adding an Israeli flag, an American flag and a white heart.

Jenner told Channel 12 that she didn’t tell any of her six children that she was coming to Israel until she was on the plane.

Jenner said she wanted to keep her trip quiet and didn’t want to hear the criticism.

“I really don’t care,” Jenner told Channel 12. “Let them say what they want. Every time I’ve come here, I’ve had a great experience. When I was invited, I knew I’d hear some criticism, but I also knew they’d take good care of me.”

Jenner said she was texting with two of her daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, after taking off.

She told Channel 12, “‘I’m doing a Kendall,’ because my daughter Kendall is a model and she travels all over the world. She flies all the way to Europe just to be there for two days and then comes back — which is basically what I’m doing now. And Kylie wrote: ‘Oh my God, you’re going to Israel. Are you okay??’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be fine, and they’ll take care of me while I’m here.’”

As Jenner landed in Tel Aviv, she posted, “What a special place. I’m here to stand with those who believe in hope, not hate,” adding emojis of an Israeli flag and an American flag.

Jenner, who is staying in Tel Aviv, has not yet posted any comments about the Israeli attack on Iran.