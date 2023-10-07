People in England have been advised not to travel to Scotland over the weekend because of heavy rainfall, despite soaring temperatures in the south.

The Met Office has issued both amber and yellow rain warnings for large parts of Scotland and northern England from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Fine and dry weather in southern and central England, meanwhile, could see temperatures rise as high as 25C by Sunday afternoon.

TransPennine Express warned customers not to travel to or from Scotland on Saturday.

“Due to heavy rainfall forecasted tomorrow in parts of Scotland we’re advising customers do not travel on services to and from Scotland,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

“Those with tickets for 07/10/23 Between Manchester, Liverpool Preston to Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh are advised not to travel and to claim a full refund.”